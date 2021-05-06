Manchester United are into the UEFA Europa League final after an 8-5 aggregate win over AS Roma despite a 3-2 defeat in Italy on Thursday.
Edinson Cavani scored twice for the Red Devils but the Italian side were victorious through Edin Dzeko, Bryan Cristante and Nicola Zalewski goals at Stadio Olimpico.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are going back to the final after their 2017 success while Roma will now look to rebuild under ex-United boss Jose Mourinho next season.
Villarreal await after their 0-0 with Arsenal saw them through 2-1 on aggregate as Unai Emery gets another chance to get his hands on the trophy he has won three times and also been runner-up in.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
AS Roma ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Antonio Mirante
|90
Got the start in place for the injured Pau Lopez. The backline was active in the attack and wasn't truly tested until closer to halftime, where he was unable to come with the save on Cavani.
5
(DEF) Chris Smalling
|30
Good early efforts to help the backup keeper and active in the press, but subbed out in the 30th minute due to injury.
5
(DEF) Bruno Peres
|69
Active on the flank early and combined well with Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan, but faded into the second half.
5
(DEF) Ibañez
|90
|Made an early effort to get involved in transitions, but faded coverage-wise during Cavani's opening goal in the first half.
5
(DEF) Rick Karsdorp
|90
Active on the wing and covered the flank well for the veteran Pedro. Good runs made but earned a yellow card trying to cover a menacing Cavani.
5
(MID) Gianluca Mancini
|90
Slotted in the midfield in light of so many injuries. Failed to close the space on Fred and his ball through to Cavani on the opening goal.
5
(MID) Pedro
|76
Strong in the midfield in the early stages and applied pressure on the ball to help build attack. Provided the assist on Dzeko's goal before being subbed off.
6
(MID) Bryan Cristante
|90
Good off-ball movement on opportunities to expose space on the counter. Sparked hope in the second half with a quick go-ahead goal for Roma in the 60th minute.
6
(MID) Lorenzo Pellegrini
|90
Provided good movement off the ball and picked the opposition's pocket giving the assist on Cristante's goal.
6
(FWD) Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|90
Had good combination play along the front with Pellegrini and Dzeko but was unable to finish his chances.
5.5
(FWD) Edin Dzeko
|76
Scored against United once again with a goal in the 57th minute.
6
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Ebrima Darboe
|Smalling, 30'
Struggled to mark on the opening goal in the first half, but was stronger in the second half.
5
Davide Santon
|Perez, 69'
Was subbed on for Bruno Perez in the 69th minute and covered lots of ground.
5
Borja Mayoral
|Dzeko, 76'
Subbed in the 76th minute for Dzeko, good movement off the ball but did little to change the game.
N/A
|Nicola Zalewski
|Pedro, 76'
|Subbed in the 76th minute for Pedro, and scored in the game winner in the 83rd minute.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Paulo Fonseca
|4
Team was strong in formation, but suffered lots of injuries to key players from the first leg, and was forced to sub another starter early in the second leg with Smalling. The limited roster faced an insurmountable deficit, but capped off their campaign with a win.
6
Manchester United ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) David De Gea
|90
Made a string of saves to keep Roma out in the first half and was unlucky to have to pick the ball out of the back of his net three times in total.
8
(DEF) Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|46
Energetic, but his booking likely influenced the decision to withdraw him at halftime.
6
(DEF) Eric Bailly
|90
Not his finest hour as his return from injury was a painful one with Dzeko tormenting him.
4
(DEF) Harry Maguire
|90
Looked far from assured next to the returning Bailly and was unable to stop the Roman onslaught.
5
(DEF) Luke Shaw
|46
Saved by De Gea once and below his usual standards which might explain why he was substituted at the break.
5
(MID) Donny van de Beek
|90
Still struggling to find his feet and was moved about positionally during the game.
4
(MID) Fred
|90
A mixed night as he provided an assist but also picked up a booking.
5
(MID) Mason Greenwood
|90
A deserved full outing, but he arguably should have done better with at least one of his two chances either side of halftime.
6
(MID) Bruno Fernandes
|84
Linked up well with Cavani and provided an assist and enough danger to relieve the pressure on his teammates from time to time.
7
(MID) Paul Pogba
|64
Moved around to accommodate Van de Beek and was withdrawn to bring Matic on in what was a quiet outing for him.
5
(FWD) Edinson Cavani
|73
Scored twice, arguably should have had a third and also got booked before being substituted with 17 minutes to go.
8
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Alex Telles
|Shaw, 46'
Replaced Shaw and made the defense even more suspect.
4
Brandon Williams
|Wan-Bissaka, 46'
Struggled at right-back after replacing Wan-Bissaka.
4
Nemanja Matic
|Pogba, 64'
Replaced Pogba to shore up the midfield but found it tough going at times.
5
|Marcus Rashford
|Cavani, 73'
|Was he really needed at 2-2? There was little to gain at that stage.
|6
|Juan Mata
|Fernandes, 84'
|The briefest of appearances and not enough to mark him on.
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|5
Made five sometimes questionable changes and was outwitted on the night but ultimately triumphed over two legs.
6