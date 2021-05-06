Manchester United are into the UEFA Europa League final after an 8-5 aggregate win over AS Roma despite a 3-2 defeat in Italy on Thursday.

Edinson Cavani scored twice for the Red Devils but the Italian side were victorious through Edin Dzeko, Bryan Cristante and Nicola Zalewski goals at Stadio Olimpico.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are going back to the final after their 2017 success while Roma will now look to rebuild under ex-United boss Jose Mourinho next season.

Villarreal await after their 0-0 with Arsenal saw them through 2-1 on aggregate as Unai Emery gets another chance to get his hands on the trophy he has won three times and also been runner-up in.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

AS Roma ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Antonio Mirante 90 Got the start in place for the injured Pau Lopez. The backline was active in the attack and wasn't truly tested until closer to halftime, where he was unable to come with the save on Cavani. 5 (DEF) Chris Smalling 30 Good early efforts to help the backup keeper and active in the press, but subbed out in the 30th minute due to injury. 5 (DEF) Bruno Peres 69 Active on the flank early and combined well with Pellegrini and Mkhitaryan, but faded into the second half. 5 (DEF) Ibañez 90 Made an early effort to get involved in transitions, but faded coverage-wise during Cavani's opening goal in the first half.

5 (DEF) Rick Karsdorp 90 Active on the wing and covered the flank well for the veteran Pedro. Good runs made but earned a yellow card trying to cover a menacing Cavani. 5 (MID) Gianluca Mancini 90 Slotted in the midfield in light of so many injuries. Failed to close the space on Fred and his ball through to Cavani on the opening goal. 5 (MID) Pedro 76 Strong in the midfield in the early stages and applied pressure on the ball to help build attack. Provided the assist on Dzeko's goal before being subbed off. 6 (MID) Bryan Cristante 90 Good off-ball movement on opportunities to expose space on the counter. Sparked hope in the second half with a quick go-ahead goal for Roma in the 60th minute. 6 (MID) Lorenzo Pellegrini 90 Provided good movement off the ball and picked the opposition's pocket giving the assist on Cristante's goal. 6 (FWD) Henrikh Mkhitaryan 90 Had good combination play along the front with Pellegrini and Dzeko but was unable to finish his chances. 5.5 (FWD) Edin Dzeko 76 Scored against United once again with a goal in the 57th minute. 6 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Ebrima Darboe Smalling, 30' Struggled to mark on the opening goal in the first half, but was stronger in the second half. 5 Davide Santon Perez, 69' Was subbed on for Bruno Perez in the 69th minute and covered lots of ground. 5 Borja Mayoral Dzeko, 76' Subbed in the 76th minute for Dzeko, good movement off the ball but did little to change the game. N/A Nicola Zalewski Pedro, 76' Subbed in the 76th minute for Pedro, and scored in the game winner in the 83rd minute.

6 Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Paulo Fonseca 4 Team was strong in formation, but suffered lots of injuries to key players from the first leg, and was forced to sub another starter early in the second leg with Smalling. The limited roster faced an insurmountable deficit, but capped off their campaign with a win. 6

Manchester United ratings