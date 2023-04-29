It was a dramatic ending as AS Roma and AC Milan drew 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The game was tied 0-0 heading into stoppage time and then the two goals of the clash were scored first by Tammy Abraham and then Alexis Saelemaekers in stoppage time. The result was a good one for Milan who went on the road and took a point under difficult circumstances.

It took some time, but AC Milan's tactical system is now working well again, as Saturday's game showed. Stefano Pioli's team had some issues during the current season and made some substantial changes after the Rossoneri lost some key games back in January.

Pioli opted to work on a three-back line defence, and moved the positions of some crucial players such as Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao around. For a while it worked, but then the Italian coach soon realized that AC Milan needed to play with their original system system again after losses to Fiorentina and Udinese, and a draw against Salernitana at home back in March. The problem was that while the back three system shored up their defense, their attack became toothless with Leao tasked with playing as a second striker more than his more comfortable wing role.

After the International break, AC Milan started again to play with the usual 4-2-3-1 instead of the 3-4-3. Things looked a lot better, as the Rossoneri won 4-0 away against Napoli and most importantly knocked out the same Italian team in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Compared to before, there were some key changes that seem to work better right now.

The two biggest changes happened in the midfield and attacking sectors and one in particular has been the key for Stefano Pioli's team. Ismael Bennacer's position is now different, as he's involved much more in the action and when AC Milan are defending. While before Bennacer had a specific position on the pitch to cover, right now he's much more involved in pressing and starts as a sort of number ten with more defensive duties. As you can see in the heatmap below, he's much more present in the attacking half of the field, while before this he was a more reserved midfielder. The games against Napoli showed that his contribution was fundamental. Apart from scoring the winning goal in the first leg at San Siro, Bennacer's involvement was also crucial to defend on Lobotka, Napoli's deepest midfielder, when the Napoli player was starting the action.

With Bennacer playing in that position behind the number nine striker Olivier Giroud, Pioli moved Brahim Diaz on the right wing, with the freedom to move inside the pitch when Bennacer creates the space. The Brahim-Bennacer duo worked well especially against Napoli, and this will be likely also be the plan for the semifinals against Inter. Midfielder Rade Krunic operates now where Bennacer used to play before, playing alongside Sandro Tonali as a central midfielder.

Leao was probably the one that benefited more after this change of the system. In fact, the Portuguese striker didn't score a single goal when AC Milan played with the three-back defense and immediately scored a brace against Napoli when Pioli's side started again to play with the four-line defence. With the 3-4-3, Leao was asked to come back more inside the pitch, and also to help more Theo Hernandez on the left when the Rossoneri were defending. With less defensive duties, Leao immediately improved his performances and scored four goals in the last five Serie A games, and also had an incredible assist against Napoli in the second leg of the quarterfinals. That was probably the defining moment of the tie, and gave AC Milan the chance to play the semifinals against Inter.

On another note, Pioli will have to deal with the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic again, as he will likely miss the end of the remaining 2022-23 season after picking up a calf injury. Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 41 year-old legend underwent medical checks that confirmed that he's likely to miss the next month and this also increases doubts about his future at the club, with the current deal expiring this summer and the rumours about a possible retirement coming back agin.