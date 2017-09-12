Roma vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
It's a big-time showdown on the opening day of the group stage
Roma welcomes Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Roma strikes early, but Atleti fights back to get another result in its fourth straight road match to start the season. Roma 1, Atletico 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Bayern Munich-Anderlecht
The Germans open up with a favorable match
-
How to watch Barcelona vs. Juventus
It's a rematch of last season's quarterfinal
-
How to watch Manchester United vs. Basel
The mighty Red Devils kick off UCL action on Tuesday
-
How to watch PSG vs. Celtic
The Parisians are expected to get a big win
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Qarabag
The Blues open up UCL play with a comfortable match
-
FIFA 18 ratings: Top 10 players
The list of top 10 players includes a few surprises
Add a Comment