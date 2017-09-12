Roma vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

It's a big-time showdown on the opening day of the group stage

Roma welcomes Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Live blog

Prediction

Roma strikes early, but Atleti fights back to get another result in its fourth straight road match to start the season. Roma 1, Atletico 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories