Roma vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
It's a big-time showdown on the opening day of the group stage
Roma welcomes Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Prediction
Roma strikes early, but Atleti fights back to get another result in its fourth straight road match to start the season. Roma 1, Atletico 1.
