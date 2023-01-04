Roma finished last season as UEFA Conference League champions, but finished their Italian Serie A campaign in a similar place to where they find themselves following their return from the World Cup break. On Wednesday, Roma looks to start the new year with a win on Paramount+, and take a result from Bologna for the first time since April of 2021. Roma comes into the match ranked seventh in the Serie A table and faces a Bologna side that won four of their last five Serie A fixtures before the break. You can catch all the action when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Olimpico di Roma Stadium is set for 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Roma vs. Bologna odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna the +490 underdog. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 165-130-2 over his last 297 soccer picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors.

For Roma vs. Bologna, Sutton is picking the game to finish Under 2.5 total goals for a -130 payout. After more than a month off, the expectation that both sides might be a step slower than usual is a very likely possibility. Moreover, Roma hasn't scored more than one goal in any match since Nov. 3, and the last time came against a Bulgarian Ludogorets side in a UEFA Conference League group stage match.

Even though Bologna had been playing well prior to the World Cup break, the Rossoblu only have a non-penalty expected goal count of 14.5 this season, which is the fifth-lowest mark in all of Serie A. Conversely, Roma's opponents have only collectively mustered 10.6, which is the lowest figure in the league. Roma keeper Rui Patricio has the seventh-best goals allowed per 90 minutes average of 0.93, so when the team that's best at limiting opposing scoring opportunities is also struggling to create their own, the Under is a top play. Stream the game here.

