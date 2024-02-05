Roma will host Cagliari in a pivotal Italian Serie A showdown on Monday. Roma enters Monday's match full of confidence after winning back-to-back games, which includes a 2-1 victory over Salernitana on the road on Jan. 29. Meanwhile, Cagliari sits in the relegation zone in the Italian Serie A standings after winning just one of their last seven matches in league play.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Roma vs. Cagliari odds list Roma as the -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cagliari the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Roma vs. Cagliari

Roma vs. Cagliari date: Monday, Feb. 5

Roma vs. Cagliari time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Roma vs. Cagliari live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Cagliari vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Roma vs. Cagliari, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. Roma have scored 36 goals in league play this season, which is tied for fifth in Serie A. Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku have both been effective for Roma. Lukaku has scored nine goals in 19 Serie A matches, while Dybala has racked up six goals and six assists.

Cagliari, meanwhile, have given up 38 goals this season, the fourth-most in the league. Cagliari have also been involved in high-scoring affairs in recent weeks. In fact, Over 2.5 goals have been scored in five of Cagliari's last eight matches in Serie A play.

"Despite sitting in the relegation zone, Cagliari have been effective in the attacking third," Sutton told SportsLine. "Cagliari have scored at least once in four straight league games and these two teams combined for five goals in the reverse fixture, a perfect recipe for Over 2.5 goals on Monday." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

