Roma vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Chelsea is sitting pretty, but Roma is right behind

Chelsea and Roma played in the most entertaining match of the Champions League group stage last time out, and now they meet again. Following the 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge, the two will play on Tuesday in the Italian capital. If Chelsea wins, the Blues will be nearly a lock to make the Round of 16, while Roma (second place, five points) dropping points will give third-place Atletico Madrid (two points) a lifeline. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Roma controls the pace of the match, gets a few good chances coming from the wings and earns a narrow victory.  
Roma 1, Chelsea 0.

