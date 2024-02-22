Roma will host Feyenoord in the second leg of a 2024 UEFA Europa League matchup on Thursday on Paramount+. Both teams are scoring goals in their individual leagues, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the competition in Rotterdam. Roma rebounded with a 3-0 Serie A win against Frosinone their last time out, while Feyenoord defeated RKC Waalwijk in Eredivisie play 1-0. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Roma vs. Feyenoord odds list the Italian side as +110 favorites (risk $100 to win $110) on the 90-minute money line, with Feyenoord listed as +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Roma vs. Feyenoord date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Roma vs. Feyenoord time: 3 p.m. ET

Roma vs. Feyenoord live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Feyenoord vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Roma vs. Feyenoord, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -130 payout. The expert acknowledges that the Dutch side will be challenged since Stadio Olimpico is tough on visitors, but stil sees both teams finding the back of the net after each scored in the first leg.



Feyenoord have scored 56 goals in 22 league games, while Roma have two-or-more goals in six of the their seven matches since Daniele De Rossi took over as manager. With scorers like Luuk de Jong and Guus Till going up against Romelu Lukaku and Gianluca Mancini, offense should be at a premium in this game.

"I'm expecting goals in this match, more so than we saw in the first leg," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Europa League.