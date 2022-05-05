A.S. Roma and Leicester City are ready to battle once again as they meet for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday. The sides are coming off a 1-1 draw in their first meeting. In that game, Jose Mourinho's club dominated defensively with a 1-0 lead until Gianluca Mancini suffered an own goal for the equalizer in the 67th minute of play. With the competition moving to the Serie A club's home soil, there is no doubt Roma has revenge on its mind. Brendan Rodgers' men are also looking to play a more dominant game after getting just two shots on target in the previous matchup and not fairing well on the road across multiple leagues. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

The match will be played at 3 p.m. ET at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Caesars Sportsbook lists Roma as the +114 favorite (risk $100 to win $114) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Leicester City vs. Roma odds. The underdog, Leicester, is listed at +245, while a draw is priced at +230.

How to watch Roma vs. Leicester City

Leicester City vs. Roma date: Thursday, May 5

Leicester City vs. Roma time: 3 p.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Roma streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Roma vs. Leicester City

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Leicester City vs. Roma picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 74-56 in his last 130 soccer picks, returning over $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Roma vs. Leicester City, Sutton is backing Roma on the money line for a +114 payout. Jose Mourinho's squad showed earlier in this competition they can rebound when they backed up a 2-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the quarterfinals with a 4-0 victory. That match also took place in Rome, so it's fair to think Roma will put on another big performance in front of their fans.

Sutton is also expecting a big game from Tammy Abraham, who has scored 15 goals in Serie A this season and opened up scoring in the win over Bodo/Glimt on April 14. With the home crowd to cheer them on, Sutton sees Roma jumping out to an early lead against a Leicester City defense that has surrendered six goals over its last three road matches.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa Conference League.