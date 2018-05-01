Roma vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League semifinal on TV, stream online
Roma is lookin for another historic comeback
The Champions League semifinals conclude on Wednesday as Roma hosts Liverpool in the second leg of their tie. Liverpool holds a big 5-2 lead after the first leg, where Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each scored twice.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A spot in the final later this month. Liverpool is in a great spot with a 5-2 lead after the first leg, but Roma's two away goals mean a 3-0 win or a 4-1 win will see them go through.
Prediction
Roma puts forward a valiant effort, but it's not nearly enough as Jurgen Klopp's team gets to the final. Roma 2, Liverpool 1.
