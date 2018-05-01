Roma vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League semifinal on TV, stream online

The Champions League semifinals conclude on Wednesday as Roma hosts Liverpool in the second leg of their tie. Liverpool holds a big 5-2 lead after the first leg, where Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each scored twice.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A spot in the final later this month. Liverpool is in a great spot with a 5-2 lead after the first leg, but Roma's two away goals mean a 3-0 win or a 4-1 win will see them go through.

Prediction

Roma puts forward a valiant effort, but it's not nearly enough as Jurgen Klopp's team gets to the final. Roma 2, Liverpool 1.