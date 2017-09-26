Roma vs. Qarabag live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Roma was held in the opener but is expected to win this one

Roma goes to Qarabag on Wednesday in the Champions League's rare early game. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Prediction

Roma's Edin Dzeko continues his scoring success and Roma wins big. Roma 4, Qarabag 0. 

