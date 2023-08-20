The start of the 2023-24 Italian Serie A season continues on Sunday as A.S. Roma host Salernitana on Paramount+. Roma finished sixth in league play last season and will try to start off the new campaign with a win after defeating three of their last four preseason opponents. Meanwhile, Salernitana will try to improve on their 15th-place fiish in the Italian Serie A table last year and are coming off a 1-0 win against Ternana in the first round of the Coppa Italia last weekend. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Roma vs. Salernitana odds list Roma as the -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Salernitana vs. Roma

Roma vs. Salernitana date: Sunday, Aug. 20

Roma vs. Salernitana time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Roma vs. Salernitana, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals for a -130 payout. The expert points out how defensively sound Jose Mourinho's men usually are and notes that this Roma squad only conceded 38 goals last season while also scoring 50.

Roma also opened up last season with a 1-0 win against Salernitana, and Sutton is expecting a similar result.

"Roma recorded a clean sheet in three of their first four league games in 2022-23, so I expect Mourinho's men will be extremely disciplined defensively in the opening match," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

