Roma won't compete for the Italian Serie A title this season, but could finish as UEFA Europa League champions. Before they play in their title match against Sevilla at the end of the month, they have business to tend to at home, starting with a league match on Monday against Salernitana on Paramount+. Salernitana has improved over last year's return to Serie A, and although they are safely out of the relegation zone, the Granata are 15th in the league table. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from from Olimpico di Roma is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Roma vs. Salernitana odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +675 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Roma vs. Salernitana

Roma vs. Salernitana date: Monday, May 22

Roma vs. Salernitana time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Roma vs. Salernitana live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code "FIRSTPICK")

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Roma vs. Salernitana, Sutton is picking the match to finish under 2.5 total goals for a -125 payout. Roma have scored just once in their last four matches across all competitions. Roma hasn't scored more than once in a game since April 20, a Europa League quarterfinal match against Feyenoord.

Roma placed half of its 14 shots on frame against Monza on May 3, but since then, haven't generated many looks in front of their opponents' goal. In their last four matches overall, Roma has taken just 35 total shots and only put 10 of them on target. Additionally, despite Salernitana's lackluster position in the Italian Serie A table, Guillermo Ochoa has dutifully minded the net and has saved nearly two-thirds of the shots he's seen since April 2.

"Roma defended the entire match against Leverkusen, conceding 72% of possession while failing to manage a single shot on target," Sutton told SportsLine. "Roma will be dealing with tired legs on Monday, so I don't envision Jose Mourinho's men peppering Salernitana's net with shots." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".