Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League second leg on TV, stream online
Roma is hoping to close it out at home and move on to the quarterfinals
Roma hopes to become the second Italian side into the Champions League quarterfinals when it welcomes Shakhtar Donetsk to the capital on Tuesday for their round of 16 second leg. The Ukrainian club won the first leg 2-1.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Roma has found its scoring touch with seven goals in its last two matches, and it comes up with a similar performance here to move into Europe's final eight. Roma 3, Shakhtar 1 (4-3 on aggregate)
