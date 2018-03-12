Roma vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League second leg on TV, stream online

Roma hopes to become the second Italian side into the Champions League quarterfinals when it welcomes Shakhtar Donetsk to the capital on Tuesday for their round of 16 second leg. The Ukrainian club won the first leg 2-1.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Roma has found its scoring touch with seven goals in its last two matches, and it comes up with a similar performance here to move into Europe's final eight. Roma 3, Shakhtar 1 (4-3 on aggregate)