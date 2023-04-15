Serie A returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Udinese @ Roma

Current Records: Udinese 9-12-8; Roma 16-5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Udinese will head out on the road to face off against Roma at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico. If the matchup is anything like the high-scoring 4-0 final from the last time these two played last September, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Saturday, Udinese and Monza played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. Udinese's two goals came from Sandi Lovric and Beto, while Monza got theirs from Andrea Colpani and Nicolo Rovella.

Meanwhile, Roma never let their opponents score on Saturday. They won by a goal and slipped past Torino 1-0. Roma's only goal came from Paulo Dybala in minute eight.

Udinese ran their score all the way up to four goals the last time these two played, a feat they'll look to repeat. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Roma are a solid favorite against Udinese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -127 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

