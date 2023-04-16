Udinese Calcio hasn't won consecutive matches against AS Roma since the 1997-98 Italian Serie A season, but they'll try to pick up a second victory in as many games against i Lupi on Sunday on Paramount+. Udinese won 4-0 over Roma in September, and their opponents could have their sights set on their upcoming Europa League quarterfinal match against Feyenoord next Thursday following a 1-0 first leg loss. The opposition has struggled to steal wins from Udinese over their last six matches, so Roma could be in for a fight on Sunday. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Oplimico di Roma is set for 2:45 on Sunday. The latest Roma vs. Udinese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -116 favorites (risk $116 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a free seven-day trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Roma vs. Udinese

Udinese vs. Roma date: Sunday, April 16

Udinese vs. Roma time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. Roma live stream: Paramount+ (try free for one week)

Italian Serie A picks for Udinese vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Roma vs. Udinese, Sutton is picking the match to finish under 2.5 goals at -160 odds. Much of that comes down to the fact that Roma is expected to be without its top two scoring threats, Paulo Dybala (hamstring) and Tammy Abraham (shoulder). The pair has combined for 17 total Serie A goals this season, and no other player on the club has more than four league goals.

Meanwhile, Udinese has produced the fifth-most shots in Serie A play this season (407), but has placed them on frame at the fifth-lowest rate (28%). Roma has held league opponents to the third-fewest shots overall this year, and goalkeeper Rui Patricio has the fifth-best goals allowed per 90 minutes rate in Serie A (0.90). Firepower should be in short supply for both sides, making for a low-scoring affair on Sunday.

"Roma have recorded a clean sheet in six of their last seven league games on home soil," Sutton told SportsLine. "Udinese have scored just one goal in their last three Serie A matches on the road, a perfect recipe for Under 2.5 goals on Sunday." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can try it free for the first week.