Serie A returns to action on Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Roma

Current Records: Verona 4-5-13; Roma 12-5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Roma are 5-1 against Verona since August of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success shortly. Roma will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Verona at Stadio Olimpico. If the odds can be believed, Roma are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Roma and Lecce finished up their game with a 1-1 draw.

Verona lost to Salernitana back in October of 2022, but they didn't allow Salernitana the same satisfaction on Monday. Verona had just enough and edged out Salernitana 1-0.

Roma will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Roma are a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -163 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

