Verona will try to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since October when they face Roma on Sunday on Paramount+. Verona have gone four consecutive matches without a loss, but they only have one win in the last four matches between these teams. Roma has four wins, four draws and one loss in their last nine Italian Serie A matches, with their last three home matches being wins to nil. However, they are coming off a 1-0 loss to Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Roma vs. Verona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona as the +475 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Roma vs. Verona

Roma vs. Verona date: Sunday, February 19

Roma vs. Verona time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Verona vs. Roma

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Roma vs. Verona, Sutton is taking Under 2.5 goals (-145). Verona have scored a league-low two away goals after halftime this season and could have trouble scoring on Sunday. They enter the weekend with the worst away record in Serie A, losing six matches and playing to a draw four times. Roma have won their last three league games at home to nil and will be motivated to keep pace with the other clubs fighting for second place in the Italian Serie A table.

Roma have only allowed multiple goals once in their last six Serie A matches and have gone 10 matches without scoring three goals. Roma forward Paulo Dybala is expected to miss this match due to a thigh injury, which could be a huge blow since he has scored 11 goals in 22 matches.

"Under 2.5 goals has hit in each of Verona's last seven league games and four of Roma's last five in Serie A, so I'm not overthinking this one and backing the Under despite the juice at -145," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

