Romelu Lukaku will be back at Inter Milan, eleven months after his departure last summer. The Italian club have reached an agreement with Chelsea on Tuesday for around €8 million plus add-ons. Lukaku has been pushing for an Italian return after a difficult last season in England. He transfered to Chelsea last summer for a record fee of €115 million. Lukaku has also accepted a drastic reduction in his salary in order to play on loan with Inter for the next season.

Coach Simone Inzaghi, who on Tuesday extended his contract until 2024, will have again Lukaku on the roster. The two aren't exactly strangers, Inzaghi managed Lukaku's brother at Lazio and they overlapped for a couple of days between last summer between Inzaghi taking over and Lukaku heading to the Premier League.

Over the next few hours the club and the player's camp will begin the process of formally writing up the contracts and Lukaku is expected to arrive before the end of the week.