On Monday Inter Milan confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is once again injured and will miss UEFA Champions League's clash against Bayern Munich (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). The Nerazzurri will play the last match of the group stage at the Allianz Arena and they have already qualified for the round of 16 after last week when Simone Inzaghi's team won against Viktoria Plzen at home. Romelu Lukaku suffered a thigh strain which first surfaced when he felt muscle pain during Sunday's training session

The Belgian returned from a similar injury in Inter's Champions League match against Viktoria Plzen last week where he scored in the teams 4-0 win at San Siro, and also played a few minutes against Sampdoria on Saturday after he started the match from the bench. The club has also announced that Lukaku will be reevaluated over the next few days. Inter Milan will play on Sunday in the Derby d'Italia against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and it's extremely unlikely that Lukaku will be fit on time. However, he should be fully back before the beginning of the 2022 World Cup. Belgium will play against Canada the first game of the competition on November 23.

During the 2022-23 season, Lukaku only played five games and scored two goals and his second stint at Inter Milan has been deeply affected by injuries so far. 'Big Rom' was back at the club in the summer just one year after he was sold to Chelsea for €115 million. A disappointing season in the Premier League led the player to work to engineer a comeback, including speaking with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, and managed to get a season loan until the summer 2023. The two clubs will sit down before then to discuss the future of the striker.

