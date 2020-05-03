Ronald Koeman, Netherlands national team coach, hospitalized with chest pains

Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman has been hospitalized in Amsterdam due to chest pains, and the former Everton and Southampton boss underwent a successful cardiac procedure, according to BBC. The 57-year-old expected to go home in the next few days to continue his recovery.

The Dutch national team's official Twitter account posted a message shortly after news got out saying,"That is a shock. Fortunately things are going better. Much strength and improvement, coach."

Koeman, a former star defender and midfielder, underwent a procedure involved a catheter being inserted into a blood vessel and passed into the heart and coronary arteries, according to BBC.

Koeman became the coach of the Netherlands in 2018 and scored 14 goals in 78 games as a player for his country. Koeman has coached in the Premier League while also coaching big clubs outside of England in Valencia, Benfica, Ajax and PSV. A former star at Barcelona, he played from 1980 to 1997, winning 19 trophies.

As a manager, he's won six major trophies, with the last being the 2007-08 Copa del Rey with Valencia.

He's been key to the revitalization of the Dutch national team, which missed the 2018 World Cup. The Dutch are now looking like a contender at the next Euro competition, which was set for this summer but had to be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Koeman guided the Netherlands to the Nations League final last year where the club lost 1-0 to Portugal. The Dutch national team is undefeated in its last six matches since September 2019, including a 4-2 win over Germany.