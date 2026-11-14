Ronaldinho, one of the greatest footballers of all time, will be back on the pitch on Sunday, Nov. 15, for a historic day. The Brazilian striker, who won the 2005 edition of the Ballon d'Or and played for PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan at the peak of his European career, signed a deal in the summer of 2026 to join the roster of Ravenna, an Italian team currently playing in the third division. Ronaldinho, who played his last professional match in 2015 and will turn 47 next year, is expected to play some minutes in the home derby against Forli, and you can watch it all on Paramount+. But let's break down how and why he's coming back to play after more than a decade and after announcing his retirement in 2018.

How to watch Ravenna vs. Forli

Date : Sunday, Nov. 15 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 15 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Bruno Benelli -- Ravenna, Italy

: Stadio Bruno Benelli -- Ravenna, Italy TV: Paramount+

The Ravenna project

Ravenna, who have a history of playing in Italy's lower divisions, were acquired in 2024 by Ignazio Cipriani, the nephew of Arrigo Cipriani, the founder of the iconic Harry's Bar in Venice. The Cipriani Group operates high-end restaurants, private members' clubs (Casa Cipriani), luxury hotels, event venues and branded residences across major international cities, such as New York City, London, Monaco, Miami and Dubai. Basically, it is now positioning itself as a global luxury lifestyle and real estate player, rather than simply a restaurant group.

This is why Cipriani created links with some of the most notable figures in the world: soccer players, politicians, singers, actors and more. When the group entered the world of soccer, it brought in people who had already worked at the highest level of the game, such as former AC Milan sporting director Ariedo Braida, who played a key role alongside former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani in building AC Milan's legacy under Silvio Berlusconi's presidency. Braida left AC Milan in 2013 after 27 years.

Ravenna's current head coach is Andrea Mandorlini, who spent several years coaching in Serie A and represented Inter as a player between 1984 and 1991. The connection with Ronaldinho, who joined AC Milan in 2008 during Braida's tenure at the club, also involves another key figure at Ravenna: Lorenzo Tonetti, the club's head of external relations. During Ronaldinho's time at AC Milan, Tonetti owned Giannino, a restaurant in Milan that became something of a second home for several of the club's players. It was also a favorite meeting place for Galliani, who famously negotiated several transfer deals within its walls. Curiously, one of the waiters working there at the time was Giuseppe Riso, now one of the best-known agents in soccer, who represents players such as Sandro Tonali, Davide Frattesi and Carlos Augusto.

Why is he coming back?

Ronaldinho signed a dual player-investor contract in the summer of 2026. He joined Ravenna with the ultimate aim of scoring one final professional goal while also acquiring an ownership stake in the club. Rather than having him play every week, his deal focuses on global marketing and special appearances in marquee matches, such as the local derby against Forli that will take place on Sunday. Ronaldinho is one of the most notable players in the history of the game. He joined Barcelona in 2003, where he became a global superstar, winning two FIFA World Player of the Year awards, the 2005 Ballon d'Or and the UEFA Champions League in 2006. In 2008, he moved to AC Milan, where he played until 2011. At the international level, he was a key part of Brazil's national team that won the 2002 World Cup. He formally retired in 2018 but played his last-ever football game three years earlier, in 2015.