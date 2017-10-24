Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi and Neymar to take home Best FIFA Men's Player award

The Best FIFA Men's Player award once again belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Real Madrid superstar was officially presented with the award on Monday at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 gala in London, the second consecutive time he won the award.

Ronaldo had 45 goals in 48 matches this year, 11 of which came for Portugal. On top of that, Ronaldo led Real Madrid to Champions League glory once again and Los Blancos won La Liga.

Messi had a fine year with 49 goals and 11 assists in 50 matches but his team only won the Copa Del Rey, and as we've seen in the past, team success always seems to play a major role in who wins these awards.

Neymar of PSG was also up for the award.