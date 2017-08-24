Ronaldo beats Messi, Buffon to win UEFA Best Player in Europe award
Ronaldo was the favorite, and he took home the crown as Europe's top player
Cristiano Ronaldo has edged out Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon to take home the UEFA Best Player in Europe award that was handed out on Thursday during the Champions League draw in Monaco.
Ronaldo scored 42 goals in 46 matches this past season, as Real won its 12th Champions League. Though Messi had 54 goals in 52 matches, what seemed to put CR7 over the top was the winning, both the UCL and La Liga.
This was Ronaldo's third time winning the award and second in a row.
