Ronaldo injury status: Set to play for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in El Clasico
The star attacker has returned to training with the squad
Despite practicing alone this week while nursing a calf injury, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saturday's El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Fresh off winning the Club World Cup, Real Madrid enters this match needing a victory to cut into Barca's lead atop the table. Barca is first with 42 points, while Real is fourth with 31 points. Without Ronaldo, a result seemed unlikely, but Ronaldo being fit is a big boost to the capital club just hours before the game.
According to Marca, Ronaldo trained with the first team on Friday with no problem and will indeed play.
The match kicks off at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday.
