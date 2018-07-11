Ronaldo joins Juventus: Here's how Serie A kings could line up with Dybala, Higuain

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid to Juventus, the Spanish club has a big problem it must fix. Meanwhile, it's good to be in the Juventus tactical team, trying to figure out who should be the starters in attack with a boatload of talent. How will the Serie A kings line up in attack next season? Well, that depends. The team has used a 4-2-3-1 formation in previous years, but aiming to maximize the talent could signal some changes.

Here's what we could expect to see from Massimo Allegri's team:

Most likely lineup: Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

Playing these Ronaldo and the Argentina youngster up top seems like the best plan, with Ronaldo as the No. 9 and Dybala likely tucked right behind or behind and to the side as a secondary striker. You've got speed and unbelievable technical ability in both, and it would result in tons of diagonal runs in the box and chances to shoot at the top of the box from the midfield. Neither player is a pure striker, though Ronaldo is turning into one as he nears the final years of his career. They are the two best players Juve has in attack. There is also the possibility of Dybala playing on the wing as well but staying high.

The potential trio: Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain

Ronaldo, Dybala, and Gonzalez Higuain: This one depends on if Higuain stays this summer or if he potentially leaves for, say, Chelsea. The striker has 55 goals in 105 games for the Turin club, and it's hard to justify putting him on the bench. If he stays, he could start with Dybala and Ronaldo could play more of a central attacking midfield position that would allow him to swap positions in-match with Dybala, but what is most likely is Ronaldo and Dybala on the wings with Ronaldo. This would be a loaded lineup that would be expected to produce 100 goals on the season. Here's a look:

If this is Juve's attack next season, watch out. pic.twitter.com/PyzBLuanIB — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) July 11, 2018

Other options

If Higuain leaves and the choice is to play Ronaldo a bit further back (very unlikely), we could see Dybala up top, with Ronaldo on a wing and Douglas Costa on the other. But the truth is, we are very likely to see Ronaldo in the No. 9 position as a pure striker and joined by Dybala. In the end, it's likely Ronaldo will get to play where he wants to, and where that is.