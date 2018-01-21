Ronaldo scored a goal while getting kicked in the face and used a phone to see damage
It was a fantastic header goal but one that looked like it hurt big time
Real Madrid returned to its winning ways and Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his scoring ways on Sunday, as Los Blancos snapped a three-match winless streak to beat Deportivo La Coruna 7-1. Ronaldo scored twice, his first goals in league since December 9, building momentum heading into the Copa del Rey midweek and the match at Valencia next weekend.
But it came with a bit of a price. Ronaldo scored his second goal late while getting kicked in the face, and he ended up bloody. Take a look:
That looked like it hurt. And it surely did, with blood pouring from Ronaldo's face:
That could have been much worse, but credit to him for somehow scoring while taking that boot to the face. And when Ronaldo got up, he wanted to make sure he still looked OK, getting a cell phone to use the camera and have a peek:
And luckily for CR7, he didn't end up looking like this after that hit:
