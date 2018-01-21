Ronaldo scored a goal while getting kicked in the face and used a phone to see damage

Real Madrid returned to its winning ways and Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his scoring ways on Sunday, as Los Blancos snapped a three-match winless streak to beat Deportivo La Coruna 7-1. Ronaldo scored twice, his first goals in league since December 9, building momentum heading into the Copa del Rey midweek and the match at Valencia next weekend.

But it came with a bit of a price. Ronaldo scored his second goal late while getting kicked in the face, and he ended up bloody. Take a look:

AND ANOTHER!!!!@Cristiano takes one for the team, but gets a second goal for his efforts. pic.twitter.com/fQb9Bd6YAy — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 21, 2018

That looked like it hurt. And it surely did, with blood pouring from Ronaldo's face:

"Nobody makes me bleed my own blood" pic.twitter.com/SXyKqoGvr6 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 21, 2018





That could have been much worse, but credit to him for somehow scoring while taking that boot to the face. And when Ronaldo got up, he wanted to make sure he still looked OK, getting a cell phone to use the camera and have a peek:

#RealMadrid Cristiano Ronaldo terminó con un corte en la cara y pidió un celular para ver cómo le quedó 🤕🤳 pic.twitter.com/bnqj6zgwNA — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) January 21, 2018

And luckily for CR7, he didn't end up looking like this after that hit: