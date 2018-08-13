Ronaldo scores first Juventus goal during preseason friendly, destroys backline with his speed and moves
The former Real Madrid man is making a quick impact in Turin, though it's still preseason
The Cristiano Ronaldo era at Juventus is off to a superb start. Taking on Juventus B in their annual preseason match for their fans in the lovely Villar Perosa, Ronaldo scored in the first half with a lovely run and finish inside the box. He was all alone and finished into the left side of the goal with ease. Take a look:
That's a great sign for Juve. It's not against top competition, but he looks comfortable and his scoring touch, as expected, is still there. It may just be preseason, but this will give him even more confidence and help on building the chemistry with his new teammates.
Following the summer move from Real Madrid, it wasn't going to take long for him to score. In fact, it took just eight minutes.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Premier League takeaways: Matchday 1
Here's everything you need to know about the first week of Premier League action
-
Power Rankings: Reds, Blues climb
Ranking the top 25 soccer clubs in the world as the European season gets underway
-
Lauren Hemp scores ridiculous goal
It seems impossible that this was on purpose
-
Rooney turns back clock for D.C. United
D.C. United's newest star burned incredibly bright Sunday night
-
Barca keeper talks career, Messi, more
The Barca goalkeeper sits down with CBS Sports for a question-and-answer session before the...
-
Barcelona beats Sevilla in Super Cup
With Sunday's title, Lionel Messi became the most honored player in club history with 33 t...