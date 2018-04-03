Ronaldo's Champions League bicycle kick goal for Real Madrid earns praise from Juventus fans

In a rematch of last season's Champions League final, it was the familiar face of Cristiano Ronaldo who proved to be the difference thanks to a record-breaking goal and an emphatic bicycle kick to put away Juventus in Turin.

Ronaldo became the first player to score in 10 consecutive Champions League games and Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory over Juventus in the first leg of the quarterfinals, but it was one goal in particular that everybody will talking about for years to come.

The Portuguese superstar has scored plenty of great goals throughout his career, but he may have topped himself with an absolute breathtaking overhead hit from inside the box to break the game open for Real Madrid. Have a look:

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/x2ubbBo94Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

Take a bow!

How incredible was that goal? The fans in Turin were jeering and whistling at him the entire match. After that goal, the Juve fans began applauding CR7. Classy move. And total respect for what could be awarded as the best goal of the year.

Juventus stadium all on their feet clapping Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead goal.



Class from Juve fans 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/r9TYQV8l24



(@official_suheil) — Transfer News (@TrustyTransfers) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo opened the score sheet for Real early on thanks to a great through ball by Marcelo. At 2:47, it's the fastest Champions League goal of Ronaldo's career. Have a look:

Who else could it be??



Cristiano Ronaldo puts Real Madrid ahead early in Turin! pic.twitter.com/sBKCDsRvM6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

You leave Ronaldo this open and he's going to make you pay.

Os 3 defensores foram cortar a bola, mantendo a organização em linha. CR7 leu esse movimento da Juve e deu uma pequena recuada, onde não tinha nenhum volante protegendo a defesa. Gol. pic.twitter.com/EXgI2TYzhE — Leonardo Miranda (@leoffmiranda) April 3, 2018

For those counting at home, that's 16 goals in 10 games:

Two goals against Juventus in last season's Champions League final.



Two goals against APOEL in this season's Champions League group stage opener.



Two goals against Dortmund in the group stage.



One goal against the Spurs in the group stage.



One goal against the Spurs in the group stage.



Two goals against APOEL in the group stage.



One goal against Dortmund in the group stage.



One goal against PSG in the first leg of the round of 16.



One goal against PSG in the second leg of the round of 16.



Two goals against Juventus in the first leg of the quarterfinals.



Marcelo added Real's third to likely put this tie to rest heading back to Madrid:

Ronaldo turns provider as Marcelo scores Real Madrid's third of the night! pic.twitter.com/aVor08MuEX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

A few other notables:

Sergio Ramos picked up a yellow card and will miss the second leg for Real Madrid.



Paulo Dybala picked up two yellows, which resulted in a red. He will sit out the second leg.



Real Madrid heads back home with three away goals and one foot into the semifinal round. They may not have a say in Spanish League play, but the back-to-back defending Champions League title holders were always built to succeed in continental play. The second leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 11.

Relive the live match commentary



