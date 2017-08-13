Ronaldo's wild El Clasico cameo included an epic goal, troll celebration, a dive and a red card in 24 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo had what you would call an interesting night. The first leg of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona took place on Sunday, and CR7 didn't get the starting nod because he's been away from the team throughout the majority of the preseason following the birth of his twins. He entered the game in the second half, and in the span of 24 minutes, he scored a sick game-winning goal that sailed over the keeper and sunk into the upper 90 of the frame, then mocked Lionel Messi with the celebration and minutes later was red-carded.

Talk about an eventful night. Here's how it went down.

The match knotted at one apiece when Ronaldo came on just before the hour mark. He didn't start the match as he just joined up with the team last week, also coming on in the UEFA Super Cup as a sub. Sent through by Isco on the counter attack, Ronaldo went far post to the upper corner to make it 2-1 in the 80th minute. Take a look:

He then went on to copy the infamous Lionel Messi celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu last season by doing the same at the Camp Nou, showing his jersey to all the fans.

Talk about an epic troll move by Cristiano Ronaldo. Getty Images

His night was far from done after receiving a yellow card for taking his No. 7 shirt off. Ronaldo was then given another one for diving in the box, which resulted in a red card and his ejection from the match. You'll notice at the end of the clip that Ronaldo is furious by the official's decision to send him off. His reaction was to give the referee a shove for the red-card decision.

And we thought what he did in the last 14 months was a lot -- look what he managed in just 24 minutes.

Now, as for when we will see him play next, it may just be a little while. He's suspended for the second leg which is on Wednesday, but he could be suspended for the start of La Liga season for making contact with the official. We'll have to see in the coming days if a suspension is handed down, but it seems like at least a small one is warranted for putting his hand on the ref.