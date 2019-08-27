Rosenborg vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Tuesday's Champions League game

Dinamo Zagreb is heading into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League's playoff round with a bit of a cushion in the aggregate score. They didn't even let Rosenborg onto the board and left with a 2-0 win this past Wednesday. So long as Dinamo Zagreb remains within one, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.

The teams are set to face off at Lerkendal Stadion at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 27th, the winner advancing to the group stage. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.