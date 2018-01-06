Ross Barkley transfer: What it cost and what it means for Chelsea and Everton

Chelsea has made a big splash in the winter transfer window, signing Everton star Ross Barkley on Friday to a five-and-a-half-year contract. Here's what the move means for the Blues, Everton and the 24-year-old:

What it means for Chelsea

The Blues get a player with tons of potential, one of the best young English talents in the Premier League. And boy did they get themselves a deal. According to BBC Sport, Chelsea had to pay just $20 million, which is $27 million less than they offered in the summer after Barkley rejected a new deal at Everton and the move to Chelsea.

But the player's contract with Everton was set to expire in the summer, so they had to get something for him now and get a much lower amount with Barkley agreeing to the move.

What it means for Everton

Not ideal. It would have been better, obviously, to double the cash this past summer. They at least get something they can reinvest in other players. He's been injured and hasn't factored into the squad, and now was the time to move on.

What it means for Barkley

He gets to move to a bigger club and play in the Champions League, and he should fit well into Chelsea's system. With the speed and movement Antonio Conte's system requires in the final third, he should factor in plenty, but likely as a back-up to Eden Hazard from the start.

Transfer grades

For Chelsea: A

Why? Cheap price for the player and he is only 24. He is experienced and is a proven goal scorer, scoring 27 times for Everton in 179 matches.

For Everton: C-

Why: This is a cut-price deal that hurts, but it is better than nothing. They certainly feel like Barkley's failure to agree to a move in the summer has cost this club some serious cash.