Manchester United's dismal season took one final unpleasant turn on Wednesday, losing the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur in a game that Roy Keane said demonstrated the "lack of quality" that has defined their whole campaign.

The lone goal in the final came in the 42nd minute courtesy of Spurs' Brennan Johnson, though he benefited from a poor defensive play from United. Defender Luke Shaw was ineffective and made it easy for Johnson, while goalkeeper Andre Onana could have done better as a fluky shot landed in the back of the net.

"I think the goal summed up the game – real lack of quality, poor decision-making from United at the end," Roy Keane, a former United player and a member of CBS Sports' broadcast of the Europa League final, said after the match.

Keane believed the better team won and that Tottenham's tactical shift to prioritize defense in the second half further exposed United's long-lasting shortcomings. Spurs only took three shots over the course of the game and none after Johnson's goal but still outdid United in terms of expected goals – the Red Devils only tallied 0.85 expected goals from 16 shots, while Tottenham managed 1.01 expected goals from their three shots.

"To start the second half, they set up shop early and it was obvious they were going to be defensive and they defended really well," Keane said about Spurs. "United lacked real quality and United are depending on Harry Maguire to get [them] out of jail at the end of the game. It sums up their problem."

United now shift their focus to their match against Aston Villa on Sunday to wrap up the Premier League season. The Red Devils are in 16th place and could finish as low as 17th or as high as 14th. They've never finished below eighth place in the league.

Wednesday's loss also means United won't play in the Champions League next season.