The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Barcelona @ Royal Antwerp

Current Records: Barcelona 4-0-1, Royal Antwerp 0-0-5

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bosuilstadion

Bosuilstadion TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Barcelona will face off against Royal Antwerp in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Bosuilstadion. Barcelona's last four Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Two weeks ago, Barcelona's game was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Porto 2-1. The last goal Barcelona scored came from Joao Felix in minute 57.

Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of Shakhtar Donetsk by a score of 1-0.

Barcelona's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.0 goals per game. As for Royal Antwerp, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-0-5.

As the group stage nears its end, teams will be preparing for the knockout round. Will either of these teams wind up the champion?

Odds

Barcelona is a huge favorite against Royal Antwerp, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -174 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Barcelona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Sep 19, 2023 - Barcelona 5 vs. Royal Antwerp 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern