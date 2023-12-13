The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.
Who's Playing
- Barcelona @ Royal Antwerp
- Current Records: Barcelona 4-0-1, Royal Antwerp 0-0-5
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Bosuilstadion
- TV: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Barcelona will face off against Royal Antwerp in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Bosuilstadion. Barcelona's last four Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Two weeks ago, Barcelona's game was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Porto 2-1. The last goal Barcelona scored came from Joao Felix in minute 57.
Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of Shakhtar Donetsk by a score of 1-0.
Barcelona's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.0 goals per game. As for Royal Antwerp, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-0-5.
As the group stage nears its end, teams will be preparing for the knockout round. Will either of these teams wind up the champion?
Odds
Barcelona is a huge favorite against Royal Antwerp, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -174 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Barcelona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.
- Sep 19, 2023 - Barcelona 5 vs. Royal Antwerp 0
Champions League broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
|Time
|How to watch
RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Crvena zvezda vs. Manchester City
12:45 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Antwerp vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
Celtic vs. Feyenoord
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain
3 p.m.
Paramount+
Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio
3 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
Newcastle United vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Scoreline
8 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Network