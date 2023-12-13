Following a damaging loss in La Liga to Girona, Barcelona can't let that stick with them as despite controlling their own destiny in Champions League play, Barcelona have not won Group H yet. They're through to the last 16 but will need at least a point to win the group against Antwerp otherwise Porto or Shakhtar Donetsk can win the group. Barcelona have struggled for form on the road but facing an Antwerp side that has lost all five Champions League games so far, conceding 15 goals in the process, even Barcelona will be expected to take care of business in Belgium.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Dec. 13 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 13 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Bosuilstadion -- Deurne, Belgium

: Bosuilstadion -- Deurne, Belgium Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Royal Antwerp +450; Draw +320; Barcelona -180

Storylines

Royal Antwerp: Playing their last game in Champions League, it's a chance to at least end their European journey on a high hosting Barcelona at home. Outside of gate receipts and funds from taking part in the competition, the group stage has only brought moments to forget for Antwerp which is why they have to leave everything on the pitch here despite the tall task of facing Barcelona.

Barcelona: Looking to bounce back, this is a good chance to regain confidence by putting some goals past Antwerp but Barcelona can't run the risk of being overconfident. Although they only need a point to win the group, anything less than a comprehensive victory will be seen as a disappointment that could further impact their La Liga form, so Xavi will need to have the team on all cylinders.

Prediction

Barcelona will look to get their mojo back by scoring early and often in an important away victory in Belgium Pick: Royal Antwerp 0, Barcelona 3