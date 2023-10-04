The Champions League returns to action this week across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Shakhtar Donetsk @ Royal Antwerp

Current Records: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0-1, Royal Antwerp 0-0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Bosuilstadion

Bosuilstadion Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Royal Antwerp will be returning home after a 2-game road trip. They will face off against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on October 4th at Bosuilstadion. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Royal Antwerp and Barcelona combined for ten shots on goal back in September, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Royal Antwerp's painful 5-0 loss to Barcelona might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk dropped the ball in their first Group Stage match against Porto, so they desperatly need a win here. They will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 defeat they were dealt back in September when they meet later in the season.

The losses gave the teams matching 0-0-1 records heading into the match.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking for a win. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Royal Antwerp is a solid favorite against Shakhtar Donetsk, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -119 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Wednesday's Champions League TV Schedule