Serie A is back after the first international break of the season, which followed a start full of surprises and early upsets. Now it's time to reflect on the first weekend of action in October. Inter and Lazio are at the top of the Serie A standings, while Napoli finally delivered a solid performance on Saturday. AC Milan are still struggling and drew 1-1 away against Sassuolo before Cagliari's home draw against Juventus. Now, time for some hot takes.

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AC Milan are in trouble

Ruben Amorim's AC Milan have yet to deliver as expected. The Rossoneri drew 1-1 at Sassuolo on Sunday, still showing some of the same issues they had in past seasons under different coaches. Amorim will have limited time to reach his targets as there will be more pressure on him in the coming weeks if AC Milan don't deliver the expected results. Goncalo Ramos, the club's most expensive signing in history, has scored just once in six Serie A appearances so far, while American forward Christian Pulisic has yet to hit top form. AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale was at Sassuolo on Sunday, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport he will be back in Milan next weekend for the game against Atalanta on Sunday, Oct. 18, when AC Milan will be called to react after a disappointing away draw.

Lazio are flying

There is one team that is delivering wins and positive results week after week. Lazio are at the top of the Serie A table after six matches thanks to an incredible start to the new campaign. Coached by former Italy national team coach Gennaro Gattuso, the Biancocelesti won 3-1 against Monza over the weekend, putting in another impressive performance. Despite a fan boycott at the Stadio Olimpico over tensions with the ownership, Lazio are playing some exciting soccer under Gattuso. The summer signings such as Davide Frattesi and Andrea Pinamonti are performing well and delivering goals and assists, even after the season opened with a disappointing Coppa Italia exit against Mantova. Since then, things have drastically changed.

Spalletti should be suspended

There was a heated exchange on the touchline at the end of the game between Cagliari and Juventus, and both coaches, Fabio Pisacane and Luciano Spalletti, were sent off after a tense confrontation in front of the cameras. Speaking to DAZN after the game, Pisacane said, "It could have ended with an embrace, I am sorry that it went this way, but Spalletti gave the sense yesterday that he felt worried. What happened at half-time was not pleasant to see either. At the end of the day, it could have ended with a hug. But if in Week 6 Juve are worried they won't win in Cagliari, it is a sign that we are on the right track."



Spalletti hit back, telling the media, "I told Pisacane that they're good, that they know how to waste time, and he asked me what I meant. Then the referee sent us off. I told him that they had done well and that he was also good at getting his players to waste time. He got heated. I remembered last year's match, and since they wasted time again today, I simply told him that. Nothing happened... Nothing out of the ordinary. Everything was normal, nothing happened." Both coaches are expected to be suspended for at least one matchday, with Cagliari facing Monza next weekend while Juventus will host Lazio on Sunday. When you look at the stats, it's not hard to see why Spalletti was frustrated.

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