Russia 2018 World Cup schedule: complete fixture, dates, start times, TV channels, live stream info

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. From June 14 to July 15, the greatest soccer players on the planet will take center stage in Russia. The tournament returns to Europe for the first time since it was held in Germany in 2006, and there's no shortage of storylines heading into the cup. Is this the year that Lionel Messi finally wins the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements? It's been a 32-year drought for Argentina. Like Messi, who was not born the last time the Albiceleste lifted the World Cup trophy, the window may be closing for Cristiano Ronaldo, who will try to power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to another title. What about Neymar, who is recovering from a broken foot? Will he be fit to lead a promising Brazil team to its sixth World Cup title?

The hosts will get the party underway on June 14 against Saudi Arabia, and on July 15 a new world champion will be crowned.

Fox and Telemundo have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will air on Fox, Fox Sports 1 in English and on Telemundo and NBC Universo in Spanish.

Below you'll find the cups complete schedule, scores and TV listings:

When: June 14-July15



June 14-July15 English-speaking TV: Fox or Fox Sports 1



Fox or Fox Sports 1 Spanish-speaking TV: Telemundo or NBC Universo



Thursday, June 14





Russia vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. ET Moscow Fox

Friday, June 15





Egypt vs. Uruguay 8 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg FS1 Morocco vs. Iran 11 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox Portugal vs. Spain 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox

Saturday, June 16





France vs. Australia 6 a.m. ET Kazan FS1 Argentina vs. Iceland 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox Peru vs. Denmark 12 p.m. ET Saransk FS1 Croatia vs. Nigeria 3 p.m. ET Kaliningrad FS1

Sunday, June 17





Costa Rica vs. Serbia 8 a.m. ET Samara Fox Germany vs. Mexico 11 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 Brazil vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. ET Rostov FS1

Monday, June 18





Sweden vs. South Korea 8 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Belgium vs. Panama 11 a.m. ET Sochi FS1 Tunisia vs. England 2 p.m. ET Volgograd FS1

Tuesday, June 19





Poland vs. Senegal 8 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 Colombia vs. Japan 11 a.m. ET Saransk Fox Russia vs. Egypt 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Wednesday, June 20





Portugal vs. Morocco 8 a.m. ET Moscow FS1 Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. ET Rostov Fox Iran vs. Spain 2 p.m. ET Kazan Fox

Thursday, June 21





France vs. Peru 8 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg FS1 Denmark vs. Australia 11 a.m. ET Samara Fox Argentina vs. Croatia 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod Fox

Friday, June 22





Brazil vs. Costa Rica 8 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg FS1 Nigeria vs. Iceland 11 a.m. ET Volgograd Fox Serbia vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad Fox

Saturday, June 23





Belgium vs. Tunisia 8 a.m. ET Moscow Fox Germany vs. Sweden 11 a.m. ET Sochi Fox South Korea vs. Mexico 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox

Sunday, June 24





England vs. Panama 8 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Japan vs. Senegal 11 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg Fox Poland vs. Colombia 2 p.m. ET Kazan Fox

Monday, June 25





Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt 10 a.m. ET Volgograd Fox/FS1 Uruguay vs. Russia 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox/FS1 Iran vs. Portugal 2 p.m. ET Saransk Fox/FS1 Spain vs. Morocco 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad Fox/FS1

Tuesday, June 26





Australia vs. Peru 10 a.m. ET Sochi Fox/FS1 Denmark vs. France 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox/FS1 Iceland vs. Croatia 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox/FS1 Nigeria vs. Argentina 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox/FS1

Wednesday, June 27





South Korea vs. Germany 10 a.m. ET Kazan Fox/FS1 Mexico vs. Sweden 10 a.m. ET Yekaterinburg Fox/FS1 Switzerland vs. Costa Rica 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod Fox/FS1 Serbia vs. Brazil 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox/FS1

Thursday, June 28





Japan vs. Poland 10 a.m. ET Volgograd Fox/FS1 Senegal vs. Colombia 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox/FS1 England vs. Belgium 2 p.m. ET Kaliningrad Fox/FS1 Panama vs. Tunisia 2 p.m. ET Saransk Fox/FS1

Saturday, June 30





Round of 16: Match 50: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up 10 a.m. ET Kazan Fox/FS1 Round of 16: Match 49: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox/FS1

Sunday, July 1





Round of 16: Match 51: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up 10 a.m. ET Moscow Fox/FS1 Round of 16: Match 52: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up 2 p.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod Fox/FS1

Monday, July 2





Round of 16: Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox/FS1 Round of 16: Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox/FS1

Tuesday, July 3





Round of 16: Match 55 (Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up) 10 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox/FS1 Round of 16: Match 56 (Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up) 2 p.m. ET Rostov Fox/FS1

Friday, July 6





Quarterfinal: Match 57 (Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner) 10 a.m. ET Nizhny Novgorod FS1 Quarterfinal: Match 58 (Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner) 2 p.m. ET Kazan FS1

Saturday, July 7





Quarterfinal: Match 60 (Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner) 10 a.m. ET Samara Fox Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner) 2 p.m. ET Sochi Fox

Tuesday, July 10





Semifinal: Match 61 (Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner) 2 p.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox

Wednesday, July 11





Semifinal: Match 62 (Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner) 2 p.m. ET Moscow Fox

Saturday, July 14





Third-place match: Match 63 (Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser) 10 a.m. ET Saint Petersburg Fox