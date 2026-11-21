For the first time since 2014, Sacramento Republic are USL Champions. Republic defeated Louisville City FC in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw Saturday at Heart Health Park, capturing the club's second title and extending its unbeaten run to 17 matches.

In a final between two of the best teams in USL history, it had to have been the narrowest of margins that settled the outcome, with each goalkeeper making a save during the shootout before Sacramento eventually prevailed in front of its home fans.

The second star comes at a symbolic moment for Sacramento Republic, which is preparing to move from Heart Health Park and into a new 20,000-seat soccer-specific venue in the Railyards district of downtown Sacramento in 2028. The emotions were evident on the faces of Louisville City players after the loss as they came to terms with what happened.

Despite an early start to the USL Cup final in Sacramento, with kickoff at 9 a.m. local time, there was no need to wait for goals, as Louisville and Sacramento both scored within the opening 32 minutes. Cal Jennings struck in the 14th minute, while Ray Serrano answered in the 31st.

It was then the defenses that took the reins to calm the game down as Sacramento held possession to control a dangerous Louisville attack, and when Evan Davila's shootout attempt hit the post, it opened the door for Sacramento keeper Danny Vitiello to win it, and that he did.

An evenly matched final was exactly what many expected, and it delivered for Sacramento fans, who started tailgating at 5:30 a.m. and brought the energy from start to finish. Neil Collins' experienced side looked prepared for the moment, and had Mark-Anthony Kaye's effort not struck the post, Sacramento may have settled the match in regulation. Instead, it required a shootout, and that's where Republic ultimately got the job done.

On the Louisville side, despite winning the Prinx Tires Cup during the regular season, they've now failed to win the final in three appearances since their last triumph in 2018. Considering their regular-season success, they'll want to get over the hump, but given how consistent they've been, it's impossible to say they won't be back at this stage next season.