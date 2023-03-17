untitled-design-2023-03-17t192712-141.png
Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • Bologna @ Salernitana
  • Current Records: Bologna 10-6-10; Salernitana 6-8-12

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Arechi
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Bologna will head out on the road to face off against Salernitana at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Arechi. Since Bologna's past six contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Bologna and Lazio finished up on equal footing with a 0-0 draw.

Salernitana played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against AC Milan.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday.

Odds

Bologna are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +119 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Featured Game | Salernitana vs. Bologna
Spread
Moneyline
Total
SAL
+0.5
-145
+240
o2.5
+122
BGN
-0.5
+115
+119
u2.5
-155
DRAW
+220
