Frosinone Calcio will try to keep their impressive season going when they visit Salernitana for an Italian Serie A showdown on Friday on Paramount+. The newly-promoted visitors sit sixth on the Serie A table with two-wins, a draw and a loss to start off the season. Meanwhile, Salernitana is reeling to kick off their 2023-24 campaign and are still looking for their first win of the season. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days.

Kickoff from Stadio Arechi in Salerno is set for 12:30p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Salernitana vs. Frosinone odds list Salernitana as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Frosinone as the +205 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Frosinone vs. Salernitana

Salernitana vs. Frosinone date: Friday, Sept. 22

Salernitana vs. Frosinone time: 12:30p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Frosinone vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span.

For Salernitana vs. Frosinone, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -110 payout. The expert notes that the home team has not yet kept a clean sheet and only has one goal at home this season. Additionally, Frosinone has only been shut out once this season, and that was in a scoreless draw against Udinese.

The visitors are also coming off of a 4-2 win against Sassuolo, and Eimer is expecting them to keep rolling.

"I expect Frosinone to continue to ride the wave they're on, as every point from the start of the season is critical to not only avoiding relegation but continuing their chance at finding a European spot," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

