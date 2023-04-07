Serie A is back in action on Paramount+ this Friday.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Salernitana

Current Records: Inter 16-2-10; Salernitana 6-10-12

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Arechi

Stadio Arechi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will challenge Salernitana at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Arechi. If the odds can be believed, Inter are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Things haven't been easy for Inter recently, and their matchup on Saturday only extended their losing streak to three. They fell just short of Fiorentina by a score of 1-0. That's two games in a row now that Inter have lost by a single goal.

Salernitana, on the other hand, haven't lost since February 26th and they too continued that trend. They and Spezia ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw on Sunday. That draw made it four straight for Salernitana.

Inter were able to grind out a solid win over Salernitana in their previous matchup last October, winning 2-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Inter since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Inter are a huge favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -232 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.