Serie A is back in action on Paramount+ this Friday.

Who's Playing

  • Inter @ Salernitana
  • Current Records: Inter 16-2-10; Salernitana 6-10-12

How To Watch

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Arechi
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Inter have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will challenge Salernitana at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Arechi. If the odds can be believed, Inter are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Things haven't been easy for Inter recently, and their matchup on Saturday only extended their losing streak to three. They fell just short of Fiorentina by a score of 1-0. That's two games in a row now that Inter have lost by a single goal.

Salernitana, on the other hand, haven't lost since February 26th and they too continued that trend. They and Spezia ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw on Sunday. That draw made it four straight for Salernitana.

Inter were able to grind out a solid win over Salernitana in their previous matchup last October, winning 2-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Inter since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Inter are a huge favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -232 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

