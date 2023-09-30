Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Inter @ Salernitana

Current Records: Inter 5-0-1, Salernitana 0-3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Arechi

Stadio Arechi Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Salernitana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Inter at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Salernitana is still winless after their match against Empoli on Wednesday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Salernitana fell just short of Empoli by a score of 1-0. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Salernitana, who haven't won a game since May 27th.

Meanwhile, the odds favored Inter last Wednesday, but luck did not. They fell just short of Sassuolo by a score of 2-1. The loss was Inter's first of the season.

Salernitana has been struggling recently and they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 0-3-3 record this season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance: they failed to score a goal in those three games. Meanwhile, Inter's loss on Wednesday dropped their record down to 5-0-1.

Odds

Inter is a huge favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -256 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Inter won 3 games and tied 1 game in their last 4 contests with Salernitana.