Salernitana and Juventus will square off in an Italian Serie A matchup on Tuesday on Paramount+. Juventus dropped to 13th on the Italian Serie A table after receiving a 15-point deduction and have struggled in domestic play lately, although they should have confidence entering Matchday 21 after defeating Lazio 1-0 in the Coppa Italia 2023. Meanwhile, Salernitana is winless in seven of their last eight matches dating back to before the World Cup break, although they did defeat Lecce 2-1 in their last outing. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, these teams ended in a 2-2 draw. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for one week.

Kickoff from Stadio Arechi in Salerno is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Salernitana vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +480 underdogs. A draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch Juventus vs. Salernitana

Salernitana vs. Juventus date: Tuesday, February 7

Salernitana vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Salernitana vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Salernitana or Draw double chance for a +140 payout. The expert acknowledges the home team gave up a 2-0 lead in its last meeting with Juventus, which ended in a 2-2 draw, but notes the Garnets still secured a point in that fixture and have only dropped two games at home over their last six.

They can also jump on a Juventus club that is battling hard right now to right the ship. In addition to their 15-point loss, the Old Lady are also winless in their last three matches, including a 5-1 loss to Napoli, 3-3 draw against Atalanta and a 2-0 loss to Monza.

"While I'm not confident that Salernitana can take all three points from this match, I do believe the home side can do enough to earn at least a point," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

