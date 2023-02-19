Serie A returns to action on Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Salernitana

Current Records: Lazio 11-6-5; Salernitana 5-6-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Arechi

Stadio Arechi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Lazio. Lazio will head out on the road to face off against Salernitana at Stadio Arechi. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.

Lazio administered a 2-0 loss to Atalanta back in October of 2022, but on Saturday they got a taste of their own medicine. Lazio fell to Atalanta 2-0. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Lazio, who haven't won a game since January 29th.

Salernitana were close but no cigar on Monday and fell 1-0 to Verona. That was the second loss in a row for Salernitana.

The losses dropped Lazio to 11-6-5 and Salernitana to 12-5-5. We'll see who turns their luck around and who leaves disappointed once again.

Odds

Lazio are a huge favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -150 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

