Who's Playing

Monza @ Salernitana

Current Records: Monza 8-5-10; Salernitana 5-6-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Arechi

What to Know

The timing isn't great for Salernitana: they have been struggling at home with three straight losses while Monza have snatched up three wins in a row on the road. Salernitana will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Monza at Stadio Arechi. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.

Salernitana and Lazio were all tied up 0-0 at the break on Sunday, but Salernitana were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. Salernitana fell to Lazio 2-0. Lazio must've come into this game with a vengeance since they lost the last time they played Salernitana back in October of 2022.

Meanwhile, Monza were close but no cigar on Saturday and fell 1-0 to AC Milan. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Monza of the 4-1 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head fixture back in October of 2022.

Salernitana must be hurting after a devastating 3-0 loss at the hands of Monza back in November of 2022. Can Salernitana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

