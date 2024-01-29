Salernitana will host AS Roma in an Italian Serie A showdown on Monday on Paramount+. The home team was last in the Serie A table entering the weekend and six points from safety with 12 points to their name. Meanwhile, Roma was eighth in the table, but will be looking to move up the ladder after a sixth-place finish last season that got them into the UEFA Europa League. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Arechi in Salerno is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Salernitana vs. Roma odds list the visitors as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +460 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Salernitana vs. Roma

Salernitana vs. Roma date: Monday, Jan. 29

Salernitana vs. Roma time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Salernitana vs. Roma live stream: Paramount+

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world.

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Roma vs. Salernitana, Sutton is banking on over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +110 payout. Roma is a traditional power in Italy that hasn't finished worse than eighth in the Serie A table since 1997 but they've got some ground to make up if they are hoping to continue a 10-year streak of playing continental football.

Meanwhile, Salernitana has narrowly avoided relegation the last two seasons and finds themselves in bad shape with the January transfer window closing. Ultimately, Sutton is expecting a pretty wide open match with both teams hoping to rise above their current station.

"I expect we'll see fireworks in Roma's away match against Salernitana on Monday. Six of the last seven meetings between these two sides have featured Over 2.5 goals and both of these teams have been involved in high-scoring matches in recent weeks," Sutton told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.