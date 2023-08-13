The first round of the 2023 Coppa Italia continues as Italian Serie A squad Salernitana host Serie B side Ternana on Sunday on Paramount+. Salernitana finished 15th in the Italian Serie A table last season and are looking to get their next campaign off to a strong start after tallying two wins and one draw over four club friendlies this summer. Meanwhile, Ternana finished 14th in their league and haven't played since losing the last five games of their 2022-23 season. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy is set for 11:45 a.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Salernitana vs. Ternana odds list Salernitana as the -215 favorites (risk $215 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ternana as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Coppa Italia match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a seven-day free trial, so sign up here.

How to watch Ternana vs. Salernitana

Salernitana vs. Ternana date: Sunday, Aug. 13

Salernitana vs. Ternana time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Salernitana vs. Ternana live stream: Paramount+ (get seven days free)

Coppa Italia picks for Ternana vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Salernitana vs. Ternana, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -115 payout. The expert believes the Serie A side will be victorious on Sunday, and that looks likely given that Ternana haven't played since losing the last five matches of the last Serie B season. Salernitana have also undefeated in their last nine home games across all competition dating back to March.

That being said, Sutton doesn't see Salernitana keeping a clean sheet. The hosts have given up eight goals in their last three friendlies, while Ternana scored at least once in five of their last six games last season. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the Coppa Italia on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Coppa Italia 2023. Visit Paramount+ now to watch Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Try it free for the first week when you sign up here.