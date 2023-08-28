Serie A is back in action Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Udinese @ Salernitana

Current Records: Udinese 0-0-1, Salernitana 0-1-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Arechi

Stadio Arechi Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Salernitana will look to defend their home pitch on Monday against Udinese at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stadio Arechi.

On Sunday, Salernitana and Roma ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Udinese didn't get the result they wanted in their first game with Juventus on Sunday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Udinese as they lost 3-0 to Juventus. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for the Little Zebras: they've now lost four straight matchups with the White and Blacks.

Salernitana is expected to lose their second game, which is bad news given the team's subpar 6-13-12 record as the underdog last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every Serie A match gave those bettors a nice $3,590.00 profit. On the other hand, Udinese will play as the favorite, and the team was 8-10-3 as such last season.

Salernitana came out on top in a nail-biter against Udinese in their previous matchup back in May, sneaking past 3-2. Will the Garnets repeat their success, or do the Little Zebras have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Udinese is a slight favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +150 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.