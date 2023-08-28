Salernitana and Udinese will meet in the second week of the Italian Serie A schedule on Monday on Paramount+. Salernitana opened their 2023 season with a 2-2 draw against Roma, earning a point as underdogs. Udinese are hoping to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Juventus that saw them fall to last place in the standings following the opening week of action. These teams met in the second week last year as well, playing to a 0-0 draw. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Arechi Stadium in Salerno is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Salernitana vs. Udinese odds list Salernitana as the +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +150 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and get half-off an annual plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

From now until September 20, you can get half-off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. That means it's just $2.50 per month for the Essential plan or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. You also get one week completely free. Sign up here now.

How to watch Salernitana vs. Udinese

Udinese vs. Salernitana date: Monday, Aug. 28

Udinese vs. Salernitana time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. Salernitana live stream: Paramount+ (take half-off an annual plan)

Italian Serie A picks for Udinese vs. Salernitana

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Salernitana vs. Udinese, Sutton is picking Salernitana draw no bet for a +105 payout. Salernitana got hot at the right time last season, picking up four wins and nine draws in their final 15 Serie A matches to comfortably avoid relegation. They picked up where they left off to open this season, playing to a 2-2 draw against Roma to give themselves a chance to avoid defeat in their opening two matches for the first time in their top-flight history.

Udinese concluded last season with four consecutive league losses and five straight road losses. They did not show much improvement last week, getting shut out by Juventus in a 3-0 final. Salernitana have two wins and a draw in their last four matches against Udinese, so Sutton is comfortable backing them to earn at least one point on Monday. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off an annual plan.